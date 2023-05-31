Chinese jet 'unnecessarily aggressive' maneuver near US military plane over south china sea

A Chinese jet had carried out what Washington claims an 'unnecessarily aggressive' maneuver near a US military Recce plane. This incident took place in the South China Sea, which US claims was over international airspace. The Us Indo-Pacific military command said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuver last week and caused turbulence to the US RC-135 plane. The latest footage released by the US & its timing begs the question- are US & China not willing to cooperate at military levels?