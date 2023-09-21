Chinese foreign ministry rejects US Claims on Huawei chip security

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The current verbal spat over Huawei's smartphone chips is escalating tensions between the United States and China. It all began when U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo questioned the security of Huawei's technology in her comments. However, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry fired back, denying claims & stating that the U.S. had exceeded the restrictions of national security.

