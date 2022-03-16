LIVE TV
Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India, first visit since Galwan standoff
Mar 16, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Chinese foreign minister will visit India later this month and he will be the first Chinese government official to visit India since the aggression in Galwan valley.
Read in App