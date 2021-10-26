Chinese FM Wang Yi meets the Taliban's top leader Mullah Baradar in Doha

Oct 26, 2021, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Chinese delegation led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a meeting with a delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy Prime Minister of the Afghan Taliban's interim government in Doha, Qatar.
