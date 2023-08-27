Chinese equities' performance dampens 2023 growth outlook

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
China's authorities will struggle to attract foreign investors to its equities without more economic stimulation. The MSCI China index fell 1.3% further after Friday's closing. Country Gardens Holding, China's biggest developer previously, topped August losses with a 49% decline on concerns it may default on its dollar debt. Global funds have removed roughly $11 billion from the mainland market in a 13-day run through Wednesday, the longest since 2016. After beginning the year well, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group lowered their targets on Chinese equities last week.

