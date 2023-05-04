Chinese drone encircles Taiwan again, second time in recent weeks: Report

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday (May 3) that the self-ruled island detected a Chinese reconnaissance drone sent to conduct a so-called 'island encirclement patrol,' reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). This is the second time Taiwan has announced that a Chinese drone encircled the island in the last two weeks. According to a report by SCMP, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said that the drone was accompanied by a transport aircraft which had an advanced jamming system.