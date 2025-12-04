/Chinese Army's New Rules Demand Absolute Obedience to Xi Jinping

China has introduced sweeping new disciplinary rules for the People’s Liberation Army, intensifying its ongoing military purge. The updated regulations reportedly make absolute loyalty and obedience to President Xi Jinping a core requirement for service, signaling a deeper consolidation of power within China’s armed forces. In this video, we break down what the new rules mean, why the PLA is undergoing such a dramatic shake-up, and how this affects China’s military strategy and global posture.