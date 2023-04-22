China's top minister visits Philippines amid US drills | World News | WION

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang landed in Philippine capital Manila on Friday. China's department of foreign affairs says that regional security issues of mutual concern are part of the discussions. Talks on strengthening cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy among others are also on the agenda. The Chinese Minister is also scheduled to hold talks with Phillipine president Ferdinand Marcos. Today he held talks with his Philippine counterpart. Enrique Manalo. during the talks, Philippines' Foreign Minister said that differences between the two nations over the South China Sea are not the sum total of their bilateral ties. While Qin said that Beijing is ready to work with manila to implement a consensus between the two countries and properly resolve differences.