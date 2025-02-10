Gravitas China's silent spy infiltration into Taiwan military Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 22:50 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Last year, Taiwan prosecuted 64 people for spying for China. A vast majority, two-thirds, were either serving or retired military personnel. In fact, espionage cases in Taiwan have quadrupled over the past four years. China Chinese spy gravitas infiltration spy Taiwan Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 22:50 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article