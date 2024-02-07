China's ship in Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone | Research vessel or a snooping device?

In a developing maritime situation, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Chinese ocean research vessel XIANG YANG HONG 03. The Chinese vessel has been denied permission to enter Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone. An Indian Navy submarine reportedly approached Columbo on Saturday while the Chinese ship was engaged in so-called research activity. As per Sri Lankan reports the Xiang Yanng Hong 3 vessel had diverted to the Maldives for logistical support. The development comes amid the recent India-Maldives tensions. Watch to know more!