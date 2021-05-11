China's foreign ministry says UN event on Xinjiang an insult

May 11, 2021
China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the use of the United Nations as a platform for a virtual event on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult to the institution.
