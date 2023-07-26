China's ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang: Gone in 7 months | Rumour mill in overdrive
China removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. 57-year-old Qin became one of the country's youngest Foreign Ministers on his appointment in December 2022 after a brief stint as US ambassador. The move has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite. Here's a look at the controversy; and other Chinese public figures who disappeared.