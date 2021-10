Hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter this as jitters are existing over the property sector due to Evergrande debt crisis. Data released showed gross domestic product grew 4-point-9 percent in July to September from a earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7-point-9 percent in the second quarter.