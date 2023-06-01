China: We need to prepare for the worst-case scenarios
After the brutal clash at the Line of Actual Control in 2020 it's been four years since the military standoff on paper. India and China have completed disengagement and there have been a series of diplomatic talks. The 19th one took place in New Delhi on Wednesday there were demands and counter demands both sides showing intention to restore peace at the bottom. A day later Xi Jinping made comments that are making heads scratch in Washington Taipei and New Delhi.