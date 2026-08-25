/China warns US it could retaliate over Iran sanctions

The Trump administration has launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” a sweeping campaign designed to squeeze Iran's financial lifelines and pressure countries doing business with Tehran. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that countries could face sanctions if they continue economic ties with Iran. More than 60 Iran-linked individuals and entities have already been targeted, while Washington is threatening broader secondary sanctions. But the strategy faces a major obstacle: China, Iran's biggest oil customer. Beijing has warned it could retaliate against U.S. measures targeting Chinese companies involved in Iranian trade.