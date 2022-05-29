'China visit not an investigation,' UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet backs dragon

UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet concluded her six-day visit to the Asian nation. After her support to China, she was highly criticized by the West as Beijing is facing global backlash of alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims.
