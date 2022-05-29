LIVE TV
Videos
IPL 2022
Global Summit 2022
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
IPL 2022
GLOBAL SUMMIT 2022
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
RUSSIA Vs. UKRAINE
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
'China visit not an investigation,' UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet backs dragon
Published: May 29, 2022, 09:10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet concluded her six-day visit to the Asian nation. After her support to China, she was highly criticized by the West as Beijing is facing global backlash of alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims.
Read in App