Published: May 21, 2025, 24:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 24:34 IST
China used India-Pakistan conflict as trial for its military hardware
An Indian think tank has released a report of Pakistan's defense operations. In its assessment the Center for Joint Warfare Studies said China backed Pakistan during its recent standoff with India. The report suggests that Beijing may have played a more direct role in the conflict than previously acknowledged by providing Pakistan its air defense and satellite.