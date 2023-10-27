China & US need to resume comprehensive dialogue: China FM Wang Yi | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The US military stated that a Chinese fighter jet almost collided with an American B-52 bomber when it was flying over the South China Sea, highlighting the possibility of an incident as both nations compete for dominance in the area.

