China urges the US side to stop interfering in their internal affairs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
As the US-China tussle continues China says the allegation of forced labour in its Xinjiang region is an enormous lie. The comment from China's Foreign Ministry comes after reports of the United States restricting imports from three more Chinese companies.

