China: Typhoon Saola weakens to a tropical storm

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Typhoon Saola which has left a trail of destruction in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong as it weakened to a tropical storm. As mentioned earlier over the weekend the typhoon that earlier hit this Coastal Province caused several businesses, schools, and financial markets to shut down.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos