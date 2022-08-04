China to begin targeted military operations near Taiwan, G7 condemns China's aggressive stance

Published: Aug 04, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tensions have spiked sharply in the Asia pacific especially after US house speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. With Beijing now announcing that it will hold military exercises that include live fire drills in six zones that surround Taiwan.
