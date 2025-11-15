/China Threatens Japan Over Taiwan: Citizens Told to Avoid Visiting

Published: Nov 15, 2025, 24:38 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 24:38 IST
China has issued a stark warning to Japan, threatening a “crushing defeat” if Tokyo uses force over Taiwan. The escalation follows Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on potential military action. Beijing also advised Chinese citizens against visiting Japan. Diplomatic tensions have intensified, with Japan summoning the Chinese ambassador and China protesting Takaichi’s remarks. Analysts see this as the latest episode in ongoing China-Japan friction over Taiwan and historical disputes.