China: The buyer accused Tesla of selling an "Old" Tesla Model S

Oct 01, 2021, 02:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S which has previously met with an accident, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk's electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets.
