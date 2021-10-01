LIVE TV
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
China: The buyer accused Tesla of selling an "Old" Tesla Model S
Oct 01, 2021, 02:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S which has previously met with an accident, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk's electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets.
Read in App