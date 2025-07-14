Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:14 IST
China-Taiwan tensions: Taiwan detects 17 Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan has reported heightened Chinese incursions around its territory. Seventeen Chinese military aircraft were detected operating around Taiwan, according to its Ministry of Defense. It said that seven out of the 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southern, and eastern air defense identification zone. Watch in for more details!