Published: Aug 12, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 10:14 IST
China-Taiwan: Taiwan unveils 'carrier killer' plan as China's military activity ramps up
Taiwan has detected heightened Chinese military activity near its territorial waters. 12 Sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected on August 11. According to Taiwan's Defence Ministry, 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Northern and Eastern ADIZ.