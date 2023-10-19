China-Taiwan Clash: Fighters and drone accompany Chinese warship

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
According to Taiwan's defense ministry, thirteen Chinese air force aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were seen Thursday morning when they entered Taiwan's air defense zone to join Chinese warships conducting "combat patrols" and exercises. Over the past four years, Taiwan—which China claims is its territory—has frequently protested about Chinese military action near the island.

