China suspends all engagements with Czech prez, says Dalai Lama-Czech leader meet harms its sovereignty

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 10:20 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 10:20 IST
China has suspended all engagements with the Czech president, condemning his meeting with the Dalai Lama as a violation of its sovereignty. Watch to know more on this!

