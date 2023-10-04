China submarine mishap: 55 feared dead; 'catastrophic failure' in oxygen system | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
An undisclosed UK defence report hints at a devastating incident involving a Chinese submarine in the Yellow Sea. The report suggests 55 Chinese sailors including the Captain and 21 Officers may have died due to a catastrophic failure in the vessel's oxygen systems.

