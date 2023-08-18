China shoots water cannon on a Filipino supply ship in South China Sea

On the 5th of August in some pretty dramatic scenes a Chinese coast guard ship fired a water canon on a Filipino military supply ship. Beijing later said it had only taken 'necessary action' against Filipino boats that had illegally entered into its waters. But Manila condemned the Chinese action as 'illegal, excessive and dangerous'. At the heart of the conflict this time round is a grounded warship in the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea. What is interesting is that this warship was purposely grounded by the Philippines in 1999 to assert its sovereignty claims over the Spratly islands. It has since then been used as a military outpost by the Philippines. China wants the grounded warship to be towed out of the Spratly islands. But the Philippines remains defiant. Mohammed Saleh gets you more details.