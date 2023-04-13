China sets up NO FLY ZONE near Taiwan

China is establishing a limited no-fly zone for April 16 in the vicinity of Taiwan, citing space activities. The declaration came shortly after China finished three days of extensive war manoeuvres near Taiwan, during which it practised a hypothetical invasion and a blockade of the island. The no-fly zone does not seem to be related to the drills, according to Taiwan's transport ministry, which also claimed that China's ban was brought about by "convergence areas of many international routes to restrict flights on the grounds of "space operations"".