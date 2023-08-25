China says will back Bangladesh against ‘external interference’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
In a statement on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Beijing's support for Bangladesh in "opposing external interference" and pledged to expand economic ties with Bangladesh, especially through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Mr. Xi stated during talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina outside the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg that China was "willing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Bangladesh, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, push bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, and better benefit the people of the two countries."

