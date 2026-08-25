/China's wine market loses its taste as young consumers drink less

China's once-booming wine market is facing a sharp downturn. The country recorded the largest contraction among major global wine markets, with imports of bottled wine from the European Union falling 16.6% in the first half of 2026. Industry experts point to slowing consumer demand, economic uncertainty and changing drinking habits among younger Chinese consumers, who are increasingly choosing alternatives to wine. The decline is sending shockwaves through global wine exporters that once viewed China as their most promising growth market.