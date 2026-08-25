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China's wine market loses its appetite

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:11 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:11 IST
China's once-promising wine market is losing momentum, with consumers cutting back on imported bottles and trading down to cheaper options.

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