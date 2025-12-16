/China's Sudden Attack On Taiwan: Prophecy Or Paranoia?

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:34 IST
Taiwanese officials say the military is closely monitoring China amid indications that the PLA may launch new large-scale exercises near the island. Rising cross-strait tensions have raised concerns over potential air and naval activity, prompting Taiwan’s defence ministry to stay on high alert. This video explains what intelligence Taiwan has picked up, Beijing’s recent signals, and how these drills could impact regional stability.