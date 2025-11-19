/China’s Spymasters Money trap British Lords, Ladies and MPs, Says MI5

MI5 has issued one of its starkest warnings yet, accusing China of running an expansive espionage and influence campaign targeting Britain’s political system, technology firms, and universities. UK intelligence officials say China is conducting “unprecedented” operations to infiltrate Parliament, access sensitive data, and gain strategic leverage across critical sectors. Beijing has hit back sharply, calling the allegations “pure fabrication” and “malicious slander,” accusing the UK of staging a political charade and undermining China–UK relations. The Commons Speaker has also written to MPs, warning them of potential approaches.