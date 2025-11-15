/China’s Shenzhou-20 Crew Returns to Earth Safely After Debris Delay

China’s Shenzhou-20 astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie have safely returned to Earth after a delay caused by orbital debris impacting their spacecraft. Originally scheduled to return on November 5, the crew came back aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. The damaged Shenzhou-20 will remain in orbit for further experiments. The astronauts landed in northern Inner Mongolia in good condition, marking another milestone for China’s Tiangong Space Station program.