/China’s missile tests spark global alarm as allies demand advance warnings

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 21:16 IST
Tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific as Taiwan, the Philippines and other US-aligned partners push back against surprise missile launches and military drills. Taiwan has criticised planned China-Indonesia naval exercises near its eastern coast, while the Philippines has described a recent Chinese missile test as a reckless display. With around 40 countries calling for advance warnings before missile launches, concerns are growing over regional stability and the risk of miscalculation.