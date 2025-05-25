LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 22:10 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 22:10 IST
China's military surge: US Intel report reveals aggressive expansion plans
Videos May 25, 2025, 22:10 IST

China's military surge: US Intel report reveals aggressive expansion plans

A recent US intelligence report warns of China's rapid military transformation, with ambitious targets for 2027 and 2035. Watch for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos