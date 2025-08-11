China's former chess prodigy banned | Li Haoyu lost 13 games in a row

Former Chinese chess prodigy Li Haoyu has been banned for 6 months by FIDE after a shocking drop of over 400 ELO points in just one year: including 13 consecutive losses. The reason? Sandbagging; deliberately underperforming to manipulate ratings or tournament matchups. Li, once rated 2372, plummeted to 1979 between August 2023 and August 2024. His suspicious losses to lower-rated players triggered an investigation by the Chinese Chess Association itself, leading to a formal complaint to FIDE. The FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ultimately found him guilty of violating Article 11.7(e)(ii) of the Code of Ethics.