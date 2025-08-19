LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China’s Construction Boom Faces Setback as Cement Production Falls

China’s Construction Boom Faces Setback as Cement Production Falls

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 13:14 IST
China’s Construction Boom Faces Setback as Cement Production Falls
China’s cement production has dropped, signaling a slowdown in the country’s long-running construction boom.

Trending Topics

trending videos