China's Coast Guard Fires Water Cannons At Philippine Ships

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:51 IST
Dramatic escalation in the South China sea as Chinese coast guards fired water cannons at Philippine vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, further stoking tensions between the two countries. 

