China refuse to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to a WHO led team

Feb 14, 2021, 01.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China refuses to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to a world health organization led team probing the origin of a pandemic. Raw data could help answer crucial questions on the origin of a pandemic. WION brings you more details.
