China probes US chip policies ahead of trade talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 12:06 IST
China's Ministry of Commerce has launched two investigations into US Trade policies on chips. This comes on the eve of the new round of US-China trade talks in Madrid.

