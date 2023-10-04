China plans Himalaya meet near India's Arunachal Border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
China is set to hold the meeting of the 3rd trans-Himalayan forum for international cooperation with India's Arunachal Pradesh on October 4-5. In a statement, Islamabad confirmed that its foreign minister will be in attendance, alongside Mongolia’s deputy prime minister and Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister. According to the Taliban, their foreign minister is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart and some representatives of the participating countries on the sidelines of the forum.

