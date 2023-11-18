China-Pakistan: 'All-weather' allies

China and Pakistan are holding naval drills in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Karachi. It's the eighth time since 2013 that a Chinese submarine has been deployed in the Indian Ocean region. In the backdrop of India's concerns around spying activity carried on by Chinese vessels in the region, the latest exercises have rung alarm bells in New Delhi. Pakistan's Acting PM Anwaar Kakar meanwhile has come out in wholehearted support of China's Belt & Road Initiative of which the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a part.