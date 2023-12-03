China mystery illness: China refuses to divulge disease details

Cases of respiratory illnesses have been surging in northern China, particularly among children, sparking speculation of a new pandemic threat four years after COVID-19 first emerged in the country. The global concern escalated when the World Health Organization (WHO) requested additional information from China. Watch this story to know why five republican senators led by Marco Rubio are asking President Joe Biden to ban travel between the United States and China. To know more watch this interview with Jennifer Zeng, Member of International Press Association.