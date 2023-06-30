China mobile, China telecom, China Unicom showcase 6G capabilities

The construction of 6G network facilities has already begun for major Chinese telecom companies. Beijing Mobile China Mobile is the first operator to have started researching 6G technology; it has set up a separate exhibition area at this year's Mobile World Congress showcasing its progress in 6G along with several forums debating pertinent topics here. China Telecom and China Unicom were among the major players at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The event opened with more than 300 Global Mobile manufacturers, operators, and vendors.