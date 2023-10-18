China military's 'risky' air manoeuvre | 'Coercive' Chinese behaviour against US jets | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The United States has released videos of some interceptions between American war planes with Chinese aircraft in the past two years. The Pentagon say that more than 180 intercepts have occurred between the two in international airspace which is more than the total intercepts recorded over the previous decade.

