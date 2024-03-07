China: Li Qiang loses control as Xi Jinping tightens grip

In China, details are emerging about the division of power among the so-called gang of three. The current "Gang of three" in the central committee of the communist party of China include Xi Jinping, and two members of the CCP's politburo standing committee Li Qiang and Cai Qi. But after closely observing the results of the two communist party sessions this week, commentators say that premier Li Qiang has been further sidelined in decision making.