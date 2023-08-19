China launches military drills in ‘stern warning’ to Taiwan after US visit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
An angry response from Beijing was anticipated following a recent trip by Taiwan's Vice President William Lai to the United States. Beijing has already started military drills surrounding Taiwan, claiming that the exercises are a "stern warning" to separatist groups on the island state.

